A dead body was found at Papago Park on Thursday, November 7. Police said they were expecting an update on the investigation later.



A dead body was found at Papago Park in Phoenix on Thursday, November 7.

Police said Fire Department officials first found the body and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crime scene has been cleared and an update on the investigation is expected later.

No further information was provided.