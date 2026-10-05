Deadly crash closes a portion of Loop 202: DPS

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The Brief DPS say one person has died following a three-car crash along a portion of Loop 202. The crash happened near Cooper Road in Chandler. Another person was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead following a crash along a portion of Loop 202 that involved multiple vehicles.

What we know:

In a statement, DPS officials said at around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 5, troopers were called to a three-car crash along the westbound lanes of Loop 202, west of Cooper Road.

"A white pickup truck rear‑ended a white SUV, and following that impact, the same pickup truck rear‑ended another vehicle. The white pickup truck then rolled onto its roof," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Per the statement, one of the people involved in the crash was declared dead after they were taken to the hospital, while another was taken to the hospital for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

DPS did not identify any of the people involved in the crash.

What's next:

ADOT officials say as a result of the crash, Loop 202 is closed in the area. DPS officials are estimating a three-hour timeframe to reopen the freeway.

Area where the crash happened