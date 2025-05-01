Deceased baby boy found inside garbage can at a Yuma hotel

The Brief A deceased baby boy was found in a garbage can at a Best Western hotel in Yuma on May 1. Police are using the tragedy to remind the public about Arizona's Safe Haven Law that allows a parent to drop their baby off at designated locations, like hospitals, churches and fire stations.



An investigation is underway in southwest Arizona after a deceased baby boy was found inside a hotel garbage can on May 1.

What we know:

Yuma Police officers responded to a Best Western hotel at around 10 a.m. near Castle Dome Avenue and Yuma Palms Parkway after an employee reported the tragic discovery.

Police believe the baby was placed in the garbage can sometime between 10 p.m. on April 30 and 10 a.m. on May 1.

"There are no suspects at this time and this is an ongoing investigation," the Yuma Police Department said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Safe Haven Law:

"The Yuma Police Department wants to inform our community of the Safe Haven Law," the department said. "Arizona has the Safe Haven Law that identifies places where mothers can safely and anonymously give up their babies without fear of prosecution. We have a Safe Haven crisis response team available to assist you with questions, options, and resources, 24/7. Call 1-866-707-2229."

It says if your baby is unharmed, under 30 days old and don't plan on reclaiming your baby, you can bring your baby to any hospital, any ambulance, any designated adoption agency, on-duty fire stations or any designated church.

"You must hand your baby to a person at the above locations or may place the baby in the Safe Haven drawer at designated hospitals. Tell them this is a Safe Haven baby and you may leave. Your baby will be cared for and a good home will be found for the baby," police said.

Click here to learn more about the Safe Haven program.

Map of where the hotel is at: