Deputies: Man arrested after groping cast member at Walt Disney World

article

A man was arrested after groping a cast member at Walt Disney World over the weekend.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Brian Thomas was arrested after groping a costumed cast member at Magic Kingdom on Saturday.

They said that Sherman faces Battery charges.

If anyone else believes that they were touched inappropriately by Sherman, please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.