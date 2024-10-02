Dock worker strike has people in Phoenix panic buying at the grocery store

The Brief As Day 2 of the port strike makes wave throughout the country, some worried shoppers are stocking up on home goods in fear they might not be on the shelves much longer. While the strike could have wide-ranging effects, experts say most goods panic shoppers are stocking up on are not really impacted by the port strike.



It's Day 2 of the port strike as over 40,000 dockworkers are asking for more pay and protection against automation.

The union already has support from President Biden and now has support from truckers who would haul the cargo on the road once its unloaded from the docks.

These truck drivers could also be out of a job once final deliveries are made from what's already at the docks, but they were seen honking their horns as they drove past picket lines.

While we still don't know how long this strike could last, we do know how much it could hurt the economy if it takes too long.

"Winter is not typically the growing season in the U.S. so if this prolongs a month, two months, three months, be prepared to see prices relatively higher at the grocery store," says Ryan Sunderlin of Buys Imported Produce.

About 120 ships are on their way to the East Coast with nobody to dock them or offload their cargo.

Outside of New York and New Jersey ports, several ships have already dropped anchor waiting for the strike to end.

Strike could have a wide-ranging effect

The dockworker strike may have a ripple effect all the way across the country, including here in Arizona, depending on how long it lasts.

Up to 60% of imports come into this country from the East and Gulf coasts.

The good news is this won’t impact things like food, water, toilet paper and baby formula.

Those things are made in the U.S. but that’s not stopping some shoppers from stocking up.

In a repeat performance from the pandemic, shoppers at big box stores are loading up on toilet paper and water.

"I think that I’m stocking up on everything I can because the grocery stores are going to be empty," said one shopper, Kelly.

"I really don’t think it’s infecting anybody in there. They’re just getting what they normally would get by the looks of things," said another, Steve.

The strike could impact everything from car components, clothes and some perishable foods like bananas.

But not the staples you find at the store.

Zac Rogers is a supply chain expert at Colorado State University and an ASU grad.

"Our ports are the front door of the country and sort of closed right now on one side of the country. And especially for things coming from South and Central America and from Europe. That’s going to be a big issue," said Rogers.

Rogers says most items like food, water, toilet paper and baby formula are produced in the U.S. and do not need to be imported.

But things like bananas, chocolate, coffee beans and some alcohol may be delayed and could end up costing more.

"It’s not really a matter if we’re not gonna be able to get stuff here because there is another way into the country, the problem is they’re gonna be more expensive ways, and we will see some inflation probably reflected as an impact if the strike goes on for more than two or three weeks," Rogers added.

The longer the strike lasts, the bigger mark it’ll make.

"I don’t think it’s gonna be that bad because when COVID hit, everything had to be shut down because people didn’t want to get sick. But I don’t think it’ll be that bad this time," said another shopper, Anton.

"It’ll eventually wear off. I hadn’t stocked up for a while there so I’ve been stocking up," said another, Patricia.

So this is normal?

Rogers says it’s rare that dock strikes last more than a few weeks, and he says President Biden can force the workers back to the job, but you can’t make them work hard while they’re there.