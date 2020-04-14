Doctor and husband perform balcony violin concert for neighbors shut in amid COVID-19 lockdowns

A U.K. couple lifted spirits in their local neighborhood when they serenaded the entire street with a violin concert as people were cooped up in their homes amid self isolation.

Violinist Richard Milone and his wife, Julia Burkert who works as a doctor in an accident and emergency department at a London hospital, played a number of tunes appropriate for the season, including Vivaldi’s “Spring” and many others.

Milone’s daughter, Sophie, posted a video of the two and their balcony concert, where they were greeted by cheers and applause from their neighbors.

“She’s able to play the violin like a goddess. Well done Julia, thank you,” Milone says in the video.

As the death toll for COVID-19 continues to rise, many communities around the world have rallied together in hopes of raising morale during a dark time.

In New York City, a group of residents in a Harlem neighborhood raised their voices in unison to praise health care workers on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, singing together on their porches while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

A hospital in St. Louis was showered with praise from residents who sent pizza and other food supplies as well as signs of encouragement and gratitude to the health care workers bravely fighting the state’s outbreak.

The U.K. government confirmed Sunday that it became the fourth European country after Italy, Spain and France to reach the grim milestone of 10,000 virus-related deaths. In just a few days, the countries’ death toll rose to over 12,000.

This news came after U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson, 55, was released from an intensive care unit after becoming the first world leader confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

