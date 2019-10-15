DPS arrests Tempe school teacher on suspicion of DUI

A teacher at a Catholic school in Tempe has been arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 27-year-old Bobby Schwarzkopf was driving erratically Monday night on the Loop 101 at Indian School Road in Scottsdale.

A trooper pulled him over along McDonald Drive.

Investigators say the driver's eyes were watery and bloodshot and say there was an odor of alcohol.

The trooper says there were five open containers of beer in the vehicle. DPS says Schwarzkopf admitted to drinking four beers before driving.

Records show his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Advertisement

Schwarzkopf has been a middle school social studies teacher at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School since 2018.

The Phoenix Diocese released a statement Tuesday to Fox 10 on behalf of the school, which says:

"Our Lady of Mount Carmel School is aware of the arrest last night of a faculty member on suspicion of driving under the influence. We are investigating the situation. Because it is a personnel matter we are unable to provide further comment."