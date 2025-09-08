Expand / Collapse search

Driver accused of hitting pregnant woman; hikers assaulted at Arizona lake l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 8, 2025 9:47am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 8, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO; Getty Images)

From a driver accused of hitting a pregnant woman and leaving her seriously injured in an Arizona roadway to the search for suspects accused of assaulting two hikers at a lake, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 8.

1. Hit-and-run arrest

Featured

Man accused of hit-and-run after pregnant woman found injured on Yavapai County road
article

Man accused of hit-and-run after pregnant woman found injured on Yavapai County road

A driver accused of hitting a pregnant woman and leaving her lying in the road in Yavapai County has been arrested.

2. Group home employee arrested

Queen Creek group home employee arrested in sexual assault case

Queen Creek group home employee arrested in sexual assault case

A man is in jail accused of having sex with a teenage girl at an East Valley group home. According to court documents, Christopher Allen, 48, a supervisor at the Desert Lily Academy in Queen Creek, allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old girl in July.

3. Hikers assaulted at AZ lake

Featured

Man, woman accused of assaulting hikers at Arizona lake
article

Man, woman accused of assaulting hikers at Arizona lake

A man and a woman who allegedly assaulted two hikers at Granite Basin Lake in Yavapai County are being sought by authorities. During the incident, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at one of the hikers.

4. Burning Man murder investigation

Featured

Burning Man homicide unsolved as witness reportedly recalls chilling encounter
article

Burning Man homicide unsolved as witness reportedly recalls chilling encounter

The Russian man's death happened nearly a week ago at Burning Man but detectives have yet to identify a suspect.

5. Heads up, Swifties!

Featured

'The Life of a Showgirl': Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Arizona Target stores
article

'The Life of a Showgirl': Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Arizona Target stores

Attention Swifties! Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album at several Arizona stores next month.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: 'Quieter' conditions expected after active monsoon pattern
article

Arizona weather forecast: 'Quieter' conditions expected after active monsoon pattern

Happy Monday! Today will be mostly sunny in the Valley with a high in the low-100s.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews