Driver accused of hitting pregnant woman; hikers assaulted at Arizona lake l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 8, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO; Getty Images)
From a driver accused of hitting a pregnant woman and leaving her seriously injured in an Arizona roadway to the search for suspects accused of assaulting two hikers at a lake, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 8.
1. Hit-and-run arrest
A driver accused of hitting a pregnant woman and leaving her lying in the road in Yavapai County has been arrested.
2. Group home employee arrested
A man is in jail accused of having sex with a teenage girl at an East Valley group home. According to court documents, Christopher Allen, 48, a supervisor at the Desert Lily Academy in Queen Creek, allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old girl in July.
3. Hikers assaulted at AZ lake
A man and a woman who allegedly assaulted two hikers at Granite Basin Lake in Yavapai County are being sought by authorities. During the incident, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at one of the hikers.
4. Burning Man murder investigation
The Russian man's death happened nearly a week ago at Burning Man but detectives have yet to identify a suspect.
5. Heads up, Swifties!
Attention Swifties! Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album at several Arizona stores next month.
Today's weather
Happy Monday! Today will be mostly sunny in the Valley with a high in the low-100s.