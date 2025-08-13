Driver hospitalized after crashing into tanker truck carrying bleach: MCSO
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A bad crash prompted a hazmat situation on Wednesday morning in the west Valley.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Aug. 13 responded to a two-vehicle crash at Wintersburg and Buckeye Roads.
"A vehicle collided with a tanker truck that was transporting Sodium Hydrochloride (Bleach)," MCSO said.
The driver who crashed into the tanker truck was hospitalized.
Roads in the area are closed in all directions.
A driver who crashed into a tanker truck carrying bleach on Aug. 13 at Wintersburg and Buckeye Roads has been hospitalized, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The injured driver's current condition and the cause of the crash are unknown.
MCSO didn't say if the truck driver suffered any injuries.
Map of where the crash happened