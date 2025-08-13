Expand / Collapse search
Driver hospitalized after crashing into tanker truck carrying bleach: MCSO

By
Updated  August 13, 2025 8:44am MST
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crash involving tanker truck prompts hazmat incident

A driver who crashed into a tanker truck carrying bleach on Aug. 13 at Wintersburg and Buckeye Roads has been hospitalized, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The Brief

    • A driver crashed into a tanker truck that was carrying bleach on Aug. 13, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
    • The crash happened at Wintersburg and Buckeye Roads.
    • The driver has been hospitalized.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A bad crash prompted a hazmat situation on Wednesday morning in the west Valley.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Aug. 13 responded to a two-vehicle crash at Wintersburg and Buckeye Roads.

"A vehicle collided with a tanker truck that was transporting Sodium Hydrochloride (Bleach)," MCSO said.

The driver who crashed into the tanker truck was hospitalized.

Roads in the area are closed in all directions.

A driver who crashed into a tanker truck carrying bleach on Aug. 13 at Wintersburg and Buckeye Roads has been hospitalized, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The injured driver's current condition and the cause of the crash are unknown.

MCSO didn't say if the truck driver suffered any injuries.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

