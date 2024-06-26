Explosion in cooking incident leaves one man injured in Mesa

article

One man is recovering from severe burns after an explosion from a cooking accident in Mesa.

According to a release, the man was heating oil when it exploded on the stove and caused a window in the house to shatter.

Police said the man appeared to have severe burns on his torso and was taken to the Mariocpa County Hospital burn unit.

Police also discovered that a child was inside the house when the explosion took place.

The Mesa Fire Department reported to the scene and is working to contain the fire and explosion.

Police initially went to the house after neighbors called to report a house explosion in the neighborhood.

It happened near the intersection of Greenfield Road and University Drive.

Map of where the explosion took place: