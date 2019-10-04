Extra security at theatres for "Joker" movie opening

article

Federal authorities are warning law enforcement agencies of several threatening social media posts related to the release of the "Joker" movie.

An anonymous official says a joint FBI and Department of Homeland Security bulletin was issued out of an "abundance of caution," but there are no specific or credible threats against a particular venue.

There have been concerns over the film's portrayal of graphic and random violence. Some people are worried about the potential for copycat attacks or violence in theatres.

Moviegoers leaving the theatre after seeing "Joker" couldn't stop talking about it. They said the main theme was dark and very gory.

"At the end, it was really gory. Very bloody. That slow process of a mental person turning insane was the entire movie basically."

Each moviegoer was aware of the online threats calling for mass shootings at movie showings.

Police departments here in the Valley though say they haven't received any information of credible threats to movie theatres. Phoenix Police say they have reminded officers to be extra vigilant in areas with theatres.

Harkins Theatres says they will also have increased security procedures in place. They are reminding guests that masks are not permitted, or anything that obscures the face.

Moviegoers say all they can do is just pay more attention to their surroundings.

"Just look at your exits and look around at what you have."

