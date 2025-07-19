Families seek millions in Falcon Field plane crash; road rage victim laid to rest | Nightly Roundup

article
From the families of the victims killed in a Mesa plane crash last year seeking more than $360 million, to a Tempe road rage victim being laid to rest, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Victims' families seek more than $360M in deadly Falcon Field Airport crash
Families of five people killed in a deadly plane crash at Falcon Field Airport on Nov. 5 are seeking more than $360 million from the city of Mesa.
2. Tempe road rage victim laid to rest as alleged shooter avoids homicide charge
Steven Bevan, 29, was buried on Saturday after being killed in a road rage shooting in Tempe on July 1. His family expressed their grief and struggle with the lack of charges against Dustin Jackson.
3. MCAO: Confessed killer Adam Sheafe extradited to Phoenix for 'crucifixion' of pastor
Adam Sheafe has been indicted for murder in Maricopa County after admitting to killing New River pastor William Schonemann, whose death was likened to a "crucifixion" by the county attorney's office.
4. Phoenix businesses on edge after burglar targets Melrose District
Some business owners in Phoenix's Melrose District are on edge after a burglar hit a restaurant and a coffee shop, causing thousands of dollars in damage and stealing cash.
5. Man dies after metal chain yanks him into MRI machine on Long Island, police say
A man died after his metal chain was pulled into an MRI machine on Long Island. He allegedly entered the room despite a technician’s warning.