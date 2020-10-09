Family searching for answers after mother was found dead on Oct. 4

A family is pleading for the community’s help, after their 22-year-old daughter was found dead in her Phoenix apartment, with no answers on who may be responsible.

22-year-old Robin Simmons was a mother to a 4-year-old girl.

"Robin was loved she was loved," said Simmons' grandmother, Helen Horne.

Simmons was found dead on Oct. 4.

"It is the unknown that hurts more than anything," said Horne. "We don’t know why, and not having that hurts more than anything else."

Simmons' family tried to contact her, and began to get worried when they didn’t hear back. When their attempts failed and no one answered at the door of her apartment, located near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird in Phoenix, they called police.

"She was found deceased," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police. "There were obvious injuries which, again, makes it a homicide."

Police say there was no sign of forced entry, and aren’t sharing the few details they have to protect the case.

Simmons' family says she was a pharmacy technician, was very artistic and giving. Her grandmother shares the moments they shared the last time they spoke.

"She called and said I wanna talk to you and I said I’ll call you back, and then when I got home, they told me she was gone," said Horne. "If I could just have that one moment back. Just that one moment back."

Now, Simmons' family hopes the person responsible or someone who knows something will come forward.

"I’m pleading for the help of the community, friends, for anyone that knows Robin,"