Flagstaff women fatally shoots mom, police say

A Flagstaff woman is facing a murder charge after police said she shot and killed her mom in the early hours on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 19, Flagstaff police responded to a noise complaint at a home at 16 East Terrace Avenue.

When officers arrived at the front door, they heard a gunshot inside.

A woman, identified as Mea Brodie, answered the door and confirmed a gunshot went off, before she tried to close the door on the police.

Brodie was detained and officers entered the home to conduct a welfare check.

Dig deeper:

In the living room, officers found Doris Brodied dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They confirmed the victim to be the mother of Mea Brodie.

Brodie was taken into custody and is facing a murder charge.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

