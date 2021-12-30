Flight delays, cancellations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport continue to trouble travelers

Airports across the country are still dealing with travel delays and cancellations that have extended through most of the holiday season.

On Thursday, more than 200 delays were reported in and out of Sky Harbor Airport with 31 cancellations so far.

Shane Treadwai is a Flagstaff resident, but goes to school in Boston.

"Originally I had my flight at 1:00, got delayed four times until 4:00, got here an hour early, then there was no one to check me in," Treadwai said. "It's like nobody was here at the airport."

Treadwai has been trying to make it back to school in Boston after visiting family in Flagstaff, and he has been forced to take another flight out tomorrow.

"It's annoying," he said. "Ive got to figure out where I'm going tonight, make scheduling adjustments and whatnot."

Many airlines have been hit hard by the heavy holiday travel combined in some cases with weather and the continuing spread of the omicron variant.

On Christmas Eve, 7,800 flights were canceled nationwide, according to flight tracking from FlightAware.

JetBlue preemptively canceled 1,300 flights from its schedule between Thursday and the middle of January. According to the airline, this is being done to avoid last-minute cancellations and inconvenience for travelers.

