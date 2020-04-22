Food vendors team up for 'food fight' for those in need as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Valley food vendors are teaming u with the Phoenix Suns for a special event called "The Duce Food Fight: A Bout to Feed the Hungry."

"This is the beginning of food fight, and unfortunately, this fight's gonna go the distance," said The Duce Co-Founder Steve Rosenstein.

It is, however, something worth fighting for. Steve, along with co-owner Andi Rosenstein, said they were tired of feeling like there’s nothing they could do to help.

That’s how the Food Fight concept was born. Through partnering with the Phoenix Suns, team owner Robert Sarver, and the city of Phoenix, they raised over $40,000 in a week, put people back to work, and started feeding families.

"I think it’s just up to all of us who can afford, and are in a position to help out to help out right now," said Sarver.

They teamed up with Waste Not, a group dedicated to reducing food waste and feeding the hungry.

"We collect from amazing donors like the Duce in the mornings, and we’re delivering to those who need it in the afternoons," said Waste Not Executive Director Kate Thoene.

Advertisement

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related stories

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

What is a pandemic? This is what the WHO’s global COVID-19 designation means

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19