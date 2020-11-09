Former GOP congressman in Arizona calls on Trump to concede election

Almost a week after Election Day, President Donald Trump is facing mounting pressure to concede the election, as a long list of former Republican members of Congress are calling on Trump to respect democracy, including a former lawmaker from Arizona.

On Nov. 9, FOX 10 spoke with Jim Kolbe, who said he hopes President Trump will honor the election.

"There has got to be some point when says 'I didn’t win this election, and it’s over now,'" said Kolbe.

Kolbe is one of a number of former GOP lawmakers to sign a letter that calls on Trump to respect the votes. The letter was drafted after Trump alleged fraud that affected the outcome of the election.

"Not to say the President doesn’t have a right to pursue legal challenges if he has them, but he needs to prove them," said Kolbe. "They should not bring baseless charges."

Kolbe says the final outcome should be accepted, because this is the definition of democracy.

"It is important we have an orderly transition," said Kolbe. "It is important for Americans to recognize the outcome of this election, and it’s important for POTUS to decide when is the right to say the election is over."