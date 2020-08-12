Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Frank Nitty jailed on disorderly conduct charge amid walk from Milwaukee to D.C.

By Katie DeLong
Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

WARSAW, Ind. - Warning: Video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty was detained in Kosciusko County Jail located in Warsaw, Indiana Wednesday, Aug. 12 on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Frank Nitty jailed on disorderly conduct charge amid walk from Milwaukee to D.C.

Nitty was streaming live on Facebook when the arrest happened.

He has publicly announced that he’s walking to Washington, D.C. from Milwaukee.

This incident appeared to have happened on the way there -- in Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee activist Tory Lowe, walking with Nitty, posted a Facebook live video in which state patrol officials told Nitty the group was blocking traffic -- and they didn't want anyone getting hurt -- threatening arrests if the group did not get out of the roadway.

Nitty was back out on Facebook live by 7 p.m. Wednesday -- explaining what occurred. Authorities confirmed Nitty bonded out.

FOX6 was told Indiana State Police was indeed the arresting agency and will have more information about three protesters who were arrested.

The march began Aug. 5, with Nitty, Lowe and others leaving Milwaukee for the nation's capital. Nitty says they're walking 750 miles, "honoring the families who lost loved ones to police violence."