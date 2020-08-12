Warning: Video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty was detained in Kosciusko County Jail located in Warsaw, Indiana Wednesday, Aug. 12 on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Frank Nitty jailed on disorderly conduct charge amid walk from Milwaukee to D.C.

Nitty was streaming live on Facebook when the arrest happened.

He has publicly announced that he’s walking to Washington, D.C. from Milwaukee.

Advertisement

This incident appeared to have happened on the way there -- in Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee activist Tory Lowe, walking with Nitty, posted a Facebook live video in which state patrol officials told Nitty the group was blocking traffic -- and they didn't want anyone getting hurt -- threatening arrests if the group did not get out of the roadway.

Nitty was back out on Facebook live by 7 p.m. Wednesday -- explaining what occurred. Authorities confirmed Nitty bonded out.

FOX6 was told Indiana State Police was indeed the arresting agency and will have more information about three protesters who were arrested.

The march began Aug. 5, with Nitty, Lowe and others leaving Milwaukee for the nation's capital. Nitty says they're walking 750 miles, "honoring the families who lost loved ones to police violence."