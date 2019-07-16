Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Phoenix food truck owner said he was at the right place and at the right time when he saw a driver slumped over behind the wheel.

The man, Loren Emerson, wasted no time jumping out of his car and getting the man the help he needed.

Emerson saw the car starting to drift into oncoming traffic near Dysart and Glendale Tuesday morning, and as they got closer, that's when he knew the driver was in trouble.

"From the corner of my eye, saw a car slowly meandering towards our truck," said Emerson, who went on to say he saw the driver of the car slumped over.

Emerson's wife said she barely stopped the car before he jumped out and was running down the road to help that gentleman.

"She stopped and I ran towards it and saw a man what appeared to be having convulsions or a seizure," said Emerson. "I tried to break the window down."

With the help of another motorist, they were able to get the car stopped, and get the guy help.

Advertisement

"I told him, 'whatever you're going through brother, whatever it is, I'm here and I'm praying for you,'" said Wmerson. "We love you. Your community, we love you."

Emerson doesn't call himself a hero, but is glad he was able to help.

"If you see something wrong, it doesn't matter what it is, get in there and go," said Emerson. "No fear. Just get in there and do it."

FOX 10 has learned that the man in that car was an airman in the Air Force who was taken to the hospital to be checked out. His condition is unknown.