Funeral service held for Peoria Police Officer Jason Judd

Hundreds of police officers and others attended a funeral service on July 14 for a Peoria police officer killed in an on-duty motorcycle crash after a demonstration at a school.

The service for Officer Jason Judd took place at Christ's Church of the Valley, near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria.

Honors were held immediately after the service on a grass area outside of the church. Those who attended were asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing amid COVID-19.

Air Force jets flew over the church as part of the honors ceremony and helmeted fellow motorcycle officers were among those who paused at Judd's casket to pay their respects.

Judd died on July 1 in a motorcycle crash after giving a demonstration to students at Liberty High School who were taking part in the Peoria Youth Citizen Police Academy.

As Judd drove away, his motorcycle came out from under him. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Judd, an Air Force veteran, had been with the department for 21 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

A procession is scheduled to take place after the service between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The route will go from 67th Avenue to the eastbound Loop 101, then south on Interstate 17 to the Interstate 10 Stack.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says sections of the highways, as well as ramps, will be closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

