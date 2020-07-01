Peoria officer Jason Judd dead after motorcycle crash at Liberty High School

article

Peoria Police Chief Art Miller confirmed that a motorcycle officer has died after a single-vehicle crash.

Officer Jason Judd died after being transported to the hospital. He was with the department for 21 years, and he was a motorcycle officer for 17 years. He was also an Air Force veteran.

Police say the crash happened July 1 at Liberty High School while he was hosting a youth camp.

Judd was performing a demonstration for the students at the program. The children went back into the building after the demonstration.

When Judd was leaving, his motorcycle came out from under him. However, the department is unsure how this happened, and the incident is under investigation.