Gila County Sheriff's Office: 3 children missing after motor home was washed down Tonto Creek

Authorities are searching for three missing children after a motor home was washed down Tonto Creek.

According to officials with the Gila County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at around 4:00 p.m., when the motor home got stuck after trying to cross Tonto Creek.

Officials say one adult managed to swim to shore, while four other children and one adult who were stranded on an island in the creek were airlifted out of the area by crews with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO and DPS will assist with the search, according to GCSO officials.