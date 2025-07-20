Expand / Collapse search

Girl found dead after Amber Alert was issued; alleged credit card thieves wanted | Nightly Roundup

Published  July 20, 2025 6:46pm MST
From an Amber Alert ending in the tragic death of a 9-year-old girl, to Silent Witness asking for help to figure out who two suspects captured on Costco surveillance cameras are, here are tonight's top stories.

1. 9-year-old girl found dead after Amber Alert issued

9-year-old girl found dead after Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Melina Galanis Frattolin was canceled after her body was found in Ticonderoga, New York.

2. Police track alleged credit card thieves through Costco surveillance

Police track alleged credit card thieves through Costco surveillance

Two suspects are on the run, accused of stealing credit cards from a gym & spending thousands of dollars. Police may have a new lead, thanks to Costco surveillance footage that captured the alleged thieves on camera. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.

3. Tempe road rage victim laid to rest as alleged shooter avoids homicide charge

Tempe road rage victim laid to rest as alleged shooter avoids homicide charge

Steven Bevan, 29, was buried on Saturday after being killed in a road rage shooting in Tempe on July 1. His family expressed their grief and struggle with the lack of charges against Dustin Jackson.

4. New photos of the Grand Canyon show Dragon Bravo Fire devastation

New photos of the Grand Canyon show Dragon Bravo Fire devastation

We're getting a look at the devastation in the Grand Canyon's North Rim left behind by the Dragon Bravo Fire.

5. Teenager accused of arson in Surprise house fire

Teenager accused of arson in Surprise house fire

A teenager was arrested in Surprise and is accused of arson and endangerment after allegedly intentionally setting a house fire Saturday night near Loop 303 and Greenway Road.

