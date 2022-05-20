Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Glendale educator nominated for Teacher of the Year

By
Published 
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona teacher in the running for cool prize amid 'teacher of the year' competition

Sharon Levake, a first grade teacher in Glendale, has been teaching for 12 years, and if she wins a teacher of the year award, she could be rewarded with a cruise, thanks to a major cruise line company. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Valley teacher needs your vote! Sharon Levake is a first grade teacher in Glendale.

"I've been teaching for 25 years and have been here at Legend Springs [Elementary] since it opened in 2000," said Levake, who has been in the same classroom for 12 years.

"I taught sixth grade, first grade, and I was a reading specialist."

Her impact in the classroom is one remembered years later.

"My son Brody.. we met Sharon when he was six years old. She's been in our life forever," said Kim Hastings.

Hastings' son just finished his freshman year of high school.

"Kindergarten was tough for him," said Hastings. "He came to first grade, and he just busted out of his shell, and it’s this woman right here.. and we were lucky enough.. we have a younger son who got Sharon as well."

That's why she nominated Levake for Norwegian Cruise Line's Giving Joy contest. 

The top 100 teachers get a free cruise.

"Kim's family and Legend Springs is just home to me," said Levake.

Avery, a former student, said, "I remembered that she had a way to just connect with kids because on parent-teacher night when I came, I was wearing a blue dress with white polka dots and right away she came up to me and said polka dots were her favorite print and right away I felt connection. I’m not sure how or why."

"I just feel that connection that Avery was talking about.. I just feel like I connect more with kids and sometimes adults," said Levake.

Currently, Levake is in seventh place. If we boost her to the top three, then Legend Springs Elementary School will be in the running for the grand total prizes of $25,000, $15,000, or $10,000.

Vote for Sharon Levake to win Norwegian Cruise: https://contest.nclgivingjoy.com/voteme/936682/662108350?lc=eng



 