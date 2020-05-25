Golfing as popular as ever during COVID-19 pandemic

Sports of all kinds have taken a big hit during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but one sport -- golf -- is growing in popularity.

During Arizona's stay-at-home order, which took effect on March 31 and expired on May 15, golf courses never shut down, as it was considered an essential service.

“It’s one of the few things that were allowed to do after the coronavirus," said golfer Randy Wickham.

If anything, golf has become more popular during the pandemic. It's a nearly perfect social distancing sport, since it is easy for players to remain six feet apart, each with his or her own equipment. Plus, the game is played in the great outdoors. A great way for father and son to spend time together.

"This is only her second time actually golfing, so we’re trying to make the most of this Memorial Day," said Dana Brisbon.

The course at Encanto Park has implemented some new rules, such as a 'one-person-per-cart' rule, a ban on touching the flag pole, and consistently clean the carts.

"We feel very safe playing golf," said Wickham. "That’s why we’re playing."

Advertisement

Golf, as the pandemic continue, is withstanding the test of time once again, providing exercise, companionship, competition, open spaces, and plenty of sunshine, all for the fairly reasonable price of a greens fee.

Some golfers say other private courses have kept their prices higher and longer, because so many people are willing to pay to play.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

Related Stories

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19