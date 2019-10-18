High school football game temporarily evacuated after gunshots fired nearby

High school football players and fans took cover Friday night when gunshots were fired nearby, according to police.

Phoenix police say an unknown person shot a gun nearby Betty Fairfax High School in southwest Phoenix during a football game with South Mountain High School.

This resulted in a "Shelter in Place" or a modified lockdown for players and fans, according to Phoenix Union.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed to FOX 10 that the scene was "deemed safe" and game play resumed.

Phoenix Police say no one was injured.