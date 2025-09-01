Hiker dies on Arizona trail; 'Love Island' star trampled by horse at Scottsdale rodeo l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 1, 2025. (Aarin Poole; KOLD-TV; Getty Images)
From a woman who died on a southern Arizona hiking trail to a former reality TV star who is recovering after being trampled by a horse during a rodeo in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 1.
1. Woman found dead on hiking trail
Lyn Lagergren, 53, was found dead along the Linda Vista hiking trail in Oro Valley over the weekend. A second hiker was hospitalized in critical condition.
2. Ex-reality TV star trampled by horse
A former contestant on the reality TV show "Love Island USA" is recovering after being trampled by a horse at a rodeo in Scottsdale.
3. Homicide investigation at Burning Man
A man was found dead in a pool of blood at the Burning Man Festival on Saturday, prompting a homicide investigation.
4. CVS stops offering COVID vaccines in these states
CVS has stopped offering updated COVID-19 shots in 3 states and restricted access in a dozen more.
5. What's open and closed on Labor Day
Banks and many stores are closed on Labor Day, but other retailers are open. Note that some locations may have varying hours.
Labor Day forecast
On Labor Day in Phoenix, there will be a slight chance of rain with a high near 107 degrees.