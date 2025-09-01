Expand / Collapse search

Hiker dies on Arizona trail; 'Love Island' star trampled by horse at Scottsdale rodeo l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 1, 2025 9:51am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 1, 2025. (Aarin Poole; KOLD-TV; Getty Images)

From a woman who died on a southern Arizona hiking trail to a former reality TV star who is recovering after being trampled by a horse during a rodeo in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 1.

1. Woman found dead on hiking trail

Featured

Woman dies on Arizona hiking trail; 2nd hiker hospitalized
article

Woman dies on Arizona hiking trail; 2nd hiker hospitalized

Lyn Lagergren, 53, was found dead along the Linda Vista hiking trail in Oro Valley over the weekend. A second hiker was hospitalized in critical condition.

2. Ex-reality TV star trampled by horse

Featured

'Love Island' star recovering after horse tramples him at Scottsdale rodeo
article

'Love Island' star recovering after horse tramples him at Scottsdale rodeo

A former contestant on the reality TV show "Love Island USA" is recovering after being trampled by a horse at a rodeo in Scottsdale.

3. Homicide investigation at Burning Man

Featured

Man found dead at Burning Man Festival; authorities launch homicide investigation
article

Man found dead at Burning Man Festival; authorities launch homicide investigation

A man was found dead in a pool of blood at the Burning Man Festival on Saturday, prompting a homicide investigation.

4. CVS stops offering COVID vaccines in these states

Featured

CVS, Walgreens pull back COVID vaccines in more than a dozen states following new guidelines
article

CVS, Walgreens pull back COVID vaccines in more than a dozen states following new guidelines

CVS has stopped offering updated COVID-19 shots in 3 states and restricted access in a dozen more.

5. What's open and closed on Labor Day

Featured

Here's what's open and closed on Labor Day 2025
article

Here's what's open and closed on Labor Day 2025

Banks and many stores are closed on Labor Day, but other retailers are open. Note that some locations may have varying hours.

Labor Day forecast

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance of rain on Labor Day in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance of rain on Labor Day in Phoenix

On Labor Day in Phoenix, there will be a slight chance of rain with a high near 107 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews