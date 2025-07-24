Expand / Collapse search

Hulk Hogan dies; new details on deadly hot air balloon crash l Morning News Brief

Published  July 24, 2025 10:11am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

From the death of a professional wrestling icon to new findings released about a deadly hot air balloon crash south of the Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 24.

Hulk Hogan dies at 71
Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, has died.

Intruder’s ‘sick behavior’ caught on video as he shines flashlight on sleeping woman
Intruder’s ‘sick behavior’ caught on video as he shines flashlight on sleeping woman

A couple in Marbella, Spain, released footage of a masked intruder shining a flashlight on a sleeping woman in their home.

Eloy hot air balloon crash: NTSB releases findings on deadly incident
Eloy hot air balloon crash: NTSB releases findings on deadly incident

The crash, which happened in Eloy on Jan. 14, 2024, resulted in the death of four people, including the person who was piloting the hot air balloon at the time.

Arrest made in Tempe 'Rockin' Register' burglaries: PD
Arrest made in Tempe 'Rockin' Register' burglaries: PD

According to Tempe Police, four businesses within the East Valley city were impacted by the burglary spree, and they arrested the suspect on July 23.

Stolen car crashes into west Phoenix shoe story during burglary: PD
Stolen car crashes into west Phoenix shoe story during burglary: PD

Police say a stolen car crashed into a shoe store near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road early Thursday morning and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing as rain chances disappear
Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing as rain chances disappear

Warm and sunny skies are in Thursday's forecast for the Valley. Our high will reach about 106 degrees.

