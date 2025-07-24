Hulk Hogan dies; new details on deadly hot air balloon crash l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From the death of a professional wrestling icon to new findings released about a deadly hot air balloon crash south of the Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 24.
1. Rest in peace
Hulk Hogan, one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, has died.
2. Chilling moment caught on camera
A couple in Marbella, Spain, released footage of a masked intruder shining a flashlight on a sleeping woman in their home.
3. NTSB report on hot air balloon crash
The crash, which happened in Eloy on Jan. 14, 2024, resulted in the death of four people, including the person who was piloting the hot air balloon at the time.
4. Man accused of crime spree
According to Tempe Police, four businesses within the East Valley city were impacted by the burglary spree, and they arrested the suspect on July 23.
5. Smash-and-grab burglary
Police say a stolen car crashed into a shoe store near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road early Thursday morning and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
Today's weather
Warm and sunny skies are in Thursday's forecast for the Valley. Our high will reach about 106 degrees.