Human head found in Pennsylvania man's freezer, authorities say

Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:42 PM MST until THU 8:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:43 PM MST until THU 8:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
until THU 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:10 PM MST until THU 9:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:42 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:53 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley

Human head found in Pennsylvania man's freezer, authorities say

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Donald L. Meshey Jr. Lancaster Bureau of Police article

Donald L. Meshey Jr. (Lancaster Bureau of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after a human head was found in a freezer at his family's home and a dismembered body was found in a bed.

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, also faces counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. It wasn't known Thursday if he's retained an attorney.

Lancaster police went to the home around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in a response to a phone call from a woman asking for a welfare check on a relative. She said Meshey had told her there was a head in a freezer at the home and a body in a bed. She also told police she believed she had seen the head in the freezer while inside the residence.

When officers spoke with Meshey, he took them to the kitchen and removed what appeared to be a human head from the freezer. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the head was human, police said.

Meshey later told detectives he stabbed a body in his father's bedroom multiple times and then dismembered the body, which he referred to as a "cadaver doll." Police did not include further information about what that meant.

Officials have not yet confirmed the victim's identity, saying only that it was a male and that an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. It also wasn't clear how many people lived in the home or if anyone else was there when the attack occurred.

___

