ICE agents in Downtown Phoenix; latest on the Cody Fire | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 21, 2025 6:54pm MST
PHOENIX - From dramatic scenes during a situation involving ICE agents in Downtown Phoenix to the latest on the Cody Fire in Pinal County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

1. Tree trimmer allegedly killed by renter

A man who was renting a home near Power and Germann Roads allegedly shot and killed a landscaper who was hired by a landlord to trim trees.

2. ICE drama in Downtown Phoenix

Several people were seen being taken into custody by ICE agents at downtown Phoenix's immigration court on the afternoon of May 21.

3. Some Pinal County residents ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

Residents in parts of Pinal County's town of Oracle are told to evacuate immediately due to the Cody Fire on May 21.

4. Man accused of shooting at West Valley bar

Police say an intoxicated man who was refused service at the bar near 95th and Peoria Avenues grabbed a gun and fired shots into the business. The suspect was killed during a shootout with armed men who were in the parking lot.

5. Surprise for Missouri driver

A Missouri woman got a surprise when a coachwhip snake popped out of her car hood while she was driving her son to baseball practice.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Here comes the heat! We'll be back in triple digits on Wednesday in the Valley, with a high of 102°F.

