Injured seniors rescued by helicopter after being chased by a cow and its calf

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Ca
FOX TV Digital Team

Seniors rescued after being chased by cow

The couple was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries, highway authorities said.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. - A couple was rescued after getting chased by a cow and its calf in California on Aug. 9.

Footage from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) shows a helicopter rescuing the couple in Lynch Canyon in Fairfield, California, as the cow and the calf watch nearby.

"A CHP Flight Officer/Paramedic made contact with the couple and determined that they were injured and a hoist rescue would be needed," the CHP said on Facebook on Aug. 9. "CHP H-32 hoisted the couple, one by one, approximately 75 feet to H-32 and were flown to waiting crews at the trailhead."

Rescuers are seen in the video hoisting the seniors with rope off of the ground and into the helicopter. According to the CHP, rescuers had to use the helicopter’s sirens to get the cows away from the couple.

Highway authorities said that the couple was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

According to FOX News, animals kill, on average, over 400 people in the U.S. annually. Of that 400, cows kill about 20 people each year.