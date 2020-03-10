Jury convicts John Cowell with first-degree murder in BART stabbing death of Nia Wilson

After deliberating for only a day on Tuesday, a jury of eight women and four men convicted John Cowell of first degree murder with a special circumstance of of lying in wait in the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson. Cowell was also convicted in of attempted murder for injuring her sister Letifah on Oakland's MacArthur BART station platform in 2018.

The unprovoked attack took the life of Wilson, 18. The courtroom drama has played out in court with Wilson's family members saying that Cowell is acting crazy to get off on an insanity defense. Cowell's attorney's have said their client has schizophrenia.

A change of venue motion has been filed on behalf of John Lee Cowell, the suspect charged in the murder of Nia Wilson at a BART station.

Family members of the victims sobbed as the verdict was read. There was no visible reaction from Cowell. His attorney Christina Moore did not have any comment.

The trial moves to a sanity phase on Wednesday where they'll determine whether Cowell was sane at the time of the crimes.

