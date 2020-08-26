Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department seeking data from 4 states, inquiring if local orders led to nursing home deaths

Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
News
Associated Press
article

FILE - Attorney General William Barr speaks during a Department of Justice event. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The Justice Department is seeking data about “orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents,” sending letters Wednesday to the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Officials say Wednesday that the Justice Department’s civil rights division is evaluating whether to initiate investigations under a federal law that protects the rights of people in state-run nursing homes and other facilities.

Prosecutors are trying to determine whether state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes could have led to deaths.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband says the federal government must ensure vulnerable nursing home patients “are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more. 