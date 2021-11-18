MADD teams up with Waymo on drunk driving awareness campaign ahead of holiday season

The holiday season is fast approaching, and that also means time for parties, gathering, and drinking.

It can be one of the most dangerous times of the year, in terms of drunk driving, and Waymo is partnering up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to prevent that.

"In 2019, from 6:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve to New Year's Eve, 926 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes. 29% of all traffic deaths," said MADD National President Alex Otte.

On Nov. 18, the two groups held an event to kick off the annual 'Tie One On For Safety' designated driver campaign in hopes to raise awareness, and to make sure those that are drinking call a Waymo or any other type of designated driver to save lives.

"It is our mission to help people understand the potential of this technology to increase independence, increase mobility access, and save lives," said Keith Turner. "Utilize the share rides, utilize the Eaymos. They can save your life and others too."

Turner knows all too well the importance of this message. Back in 2019, he was hit by a drunk driver while he was driving on the I-17, heading home from work at 3:00 a.m.

"I got hit to the right side of the wall to north I-17. I blacked out and bounced off the wall. I went back into the freeway facing west. I got hit again, and I blacked out again," said Turner.

Luckily, Turner survived, but he suffered several injuries. Nowadays, Turner is still dealing with the aftermath from his concussions, including short-term memory loss, but he has joined forces with MADD, in hopes of spreading their message.

"Drink responsibly if you are going to drink," said Turner.

As a part of the campaign, Waymo is offering a 50% discount on the app from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app