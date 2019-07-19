Made in Arizona: Baby products from Phoenix business available worldwide

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It seems like the baby business is always booming, and that is certainly the case for Phoenix-based "Bumkins". They have been designing fun and functional baby products since 1989.

"I actually created all the products, and we used to sew all our own products here," said Bumkins' President, Jakki Liberman.

In 1989, Liberman, a Valley mother of four, was on the hunt for convenient, healthy baby products she could trust. She then started making them herself.

"Our main category of products is feeding for babies and toddlers," said Liberman.

It turned into a baby business, and Bumkins is turning 30 this year.

"We make feeding fun," said Liberman. "We have a lot of eco-friendly, safe products."

To this day, everything is still designed and created in Central Phoenix. Things such as teething accessories, silicone dishware, snack bags, and waterproof bibs created with a special fabric that Liberman says is basically indestructible.

"For a mom that's gonna have one kid, two kids, three or four like me, you want something that you bought the first time to look just as good with your last kid as with your first," said Liberman.

Bumkins has grown into a mom-approved business thanks to this "mom-preneur", with mainstream collabs with Disney, Warner Brothers, Nintendo. There's something for every baby. and their products are packaged and shipped to families all over the world. The products are also found at Nordstrom, Buy Buy Baby, and Amazon.

Liberman says she's loved every minute of building her baby business, right here in the Valley of the Sun.

"It is wonderful," said Liberman. "No matter how hard a day can be, blue skies, palm trees, mountains."

Made In Arizona