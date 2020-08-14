Expand / Collapse search
Mama bear and cubs spotted running across sidewalk in Seminole County

Published 
Updated 8 hours ago
FOX 35 Orlando

Family of bears run around Seminole County

A mama bear and her cubs were spotted running across a Seminole County sidewalk.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A proud mama bear and her 3 cubs are making sure parents in Seminole County are getting ready for the start of school on Monday.

FOX 35's Ryan Elijah spotted the adorable bear family running around his neighborhood on Thursday night. 

"Mom and her 3 bear cubs on the street tonight - made my night," he tweeted.  

The bears are seen politely using the sidewalk before crossing the street and running into the brush nearby. 

This isn't the first bear sighting for Elijah: last month he spotted a massive bear looking for snacks in his neighborhood! You can see that video HERE.