Seen on TV: April 3
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Friday, April 3, 2026
Togethxr House
Kyle Hume's performance in Downtown Phoenix
Family Easter Celebration
- April 3
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza
- 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- 480-782-2669
- https://www.chandleraz.gov
City of Glendale
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Dawn's NY Bakery
- 111 E. Dunlap Ave., #13
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
- http://dawnsnybakery.com/
Black Rock Coffee Bar Arizona Locations
Four It All Fest
- April 2-5
- Phoenix Convention Center
- 100 N. 3rd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://phoenixfinalfour.com/four-it-all-fest/