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Seen on TV: April 3

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Updated  April 3, 2026 4:07pm MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, April 3, 2026

Togethxr House

Kyle Hume's performance in Downtown Phoenix

Family Easter Celebration

  • April 3
  • 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza
  • 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
  • Chandler, AZ 85225
  • 480-782-2669
  • https://www.chandleraz.gov

City of Glendale

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Dawn's NY Bakery

Black Rock Coffee Bar Arizona Locations

Four It All Fest

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews