Seen on TV: April 3

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Friday, April 3, 2026

Togethxr House

Kyle Hume's performance in Downtown Phoenix

Family Easter Celebration

April 3

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza

178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85225

480-782-2669

https://www.chandleraz.gov

City of Glendale

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Dawn's NY Bakery

111 E. Dunlap Ave., #13

Phoenix, AZ 85020

http://dawnsnybakery.com/

Black Rock Coffee Bar Arizona Locations

Four It All Fest

April 2-5

Phoenix Convention Center

100 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://phoenixfinalfour.com/four-it-all-fest/

Live-streamed video