article

A 32-year-old man was shot in Glendale Sunday night and police are looking for the suspect.

It happened after 5 p.m. in the 8500 block of North 67th Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He hasn't been identified.

Prior to officers getting on scene, the suspect fled and isn't believed to be in the area still.

The investigation is ongoing.