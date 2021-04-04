Man accused of killing girl in 2019 Phoenix road rage shooting now in ICU

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man suspected of killing a 10-year-old girl in a 2019 road rage case is now in the ICU.

Deputuies said Joshua Gonzalez was in a fight with another inmate at the Lower Buckeye Jail on March 27. He had to be hospitalized due to his injuries.

Gonzalez is accused of fatally shooting Summer Bell Brown back in 2019 after a traffic dispute with the girl's father.

Police say the girl was gunned down as she sat in her parents' car while her father confronted the suspect after he tailed the family's car.

He has denied being the shooter, although investigators say the evidence they found weighs heavily against him.

Gonzalez is being held in jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evidence tampering.

