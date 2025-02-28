Man accused of threatening mass shooting at hotel and elementary school: Phoenix PD

Expand / Collapse search
Updated  February 28, 2025 12:27pm MST
The Brief

    • 24-year-old Alex David Neriz is accused of making terrorist threats.
    • Neriz is accused of making mass shooting threats against a hotel and an elementary school in the Phoenix area.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they have arrested a man for allegedly threatening violence against two places in the Phoenix area.

What we know:

In a statement, investigators identified the suspect as 24-year-old Alex David Neriz.

Police say Neriz is connected to two threat incidents. The first incident happened on Feb. 21, and it involved a hotel in the Phoenix area.

"Employees at the business had received several emails, all making threats to commit a mass shooting at the business," read a portion of the statement. "Officers at the original call for service secured the hotel and ensured that there was not an immediate threat."

The second incident, according to police, happened three days later on Feb. 24. Officers were called to an elementary school that day after a threat was made to a staff member with regard to a mass shooting at the school.

"Several officers arrived, and the school was placed into lockdown. The school was deemed safe after a systematic search of the campus after which detectives began this investigation," read a portion of the statement. 

Police say Neriz was later found to be custody with Tempe Police over a separate threats investigation.

"During the interview with Neriz, he admitted to making threats related to the two Phoenix investigations," officials with Phoenix Police wrote.

Neriz has been booked on multiple charges, according to police, including multiple counts of making terrorist threats.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Police Department.

