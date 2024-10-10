Man assaulted, shot by masked suspects outside his Glendale home: police

The Brief Police say a man was assaulted and shot by masked suspects outside his home on Oct. 10 near 59th and Peoria Avenues. After the shooting, the suspects allegedly forced the victim's wife into a room and ransacked their home. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.



Police say a man is expected to survive after being assaulted and shot by masked suspects early Thursday morning in Glendale.

The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 near 59th and Peoria Avenues.

Glendale Police say a man was in his driveway and loading up his car for work when he was approached by someone shining a light in his face.

"At first the victim was suspecting it was one of his friends just playing a joke, so he slapped the light out of his face," police said. "At this time the male victim noticed three to four subjects with masks on all standing near him."

The suspects attacked the man, but he was able to get away and run towards a neighbor's home.

"This is when he heard a loud bang and noticed he was shot in the leg," police said. "The male victim was able to hide after being shot and did not see the subjects again."

Police say the suspects then entered the victim's home and forced his wife into a room while they ransacked the house.

It's unknown if anything was stolen from the home.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as three or four masked individuals. They fled the scene before officers arrived.