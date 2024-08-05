Man in custody following overnight police situation: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police officials say a man is in custody following an overnight incident.

Per a statement, officers were sent to the area of 32nd Street and Roeser Road at around 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

"When officers arrived, containment was established and the man was observed, with a firearm in his possession," read a portion of the statement. "Tactical Units responded to the scene to assume the contact and negotiations with the man."

The man, according to police, was detained without incident, and the firearm that was seen in his possession was also found. An investigation is ongoing.

Where the police situation unfolded