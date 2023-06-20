Man fighting for his life after being stabbed by suspect who hasn't been caught, Phoenix Police say

A man is fighting for his life after Phoenix Police say he was stabbed and the person responsible hasn't been caught yet.

The incident happened on the morning of June 20 around 10:10 a.m. near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

"The call indicated that a man was nearby and appeared to be seriously injured. When officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one stab wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he remains in extremely critical condition," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

Police believe the suspect and victim were arguing before the stabbing took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Map of where the incident happened: