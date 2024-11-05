Man indicted for attempted murder of his ex-wife in Surprise

The Brief Garrett Headrick, 26, allegedly attacked his ex-wife in front of their children in Surprise. Headrick was indicted by a grand jury for attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Headrick remains jailed on a $500,000 cash bond.



A man accused of the attempted murder of his ex-wife has been indicted by a grand jury, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

MCAO says 26-year-old Garrett Headrick attacked his wife in front of their children on Oct. 19 as they were leaving their home in Surprise.

"The defendant dragged the victim by the hair into the house, where he repeatedly slapped, strangled, and attempted to stab her all in front of the children," MCAO said. "Police fired non-lethal rounds to stop the attack."

On Oct. 25, Headrick was indicted by a grand jury for attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Headrick is currently jailed on a $500,000 cash bond.