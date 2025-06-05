Man injured in Peoria officer-involved shooting; no officers hurt

The Brief An unidentified man was hurt in a Peoria officer-involved shooting on Thursday, June 5. It happened near Thunderbird Road and 87th Avenue, the police department said.



A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in a Peoria officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

What we know:

The police department said it happened near Thunderbird Road and 87th Avenue on June 5.

"Details are limited right now. One adult male has been transported to a local hospital regarding this incident. The officer involved is not injured, and there is no active threat to the community. Our detectives are enroute to the scene and more information will be released once it becomes available," Peoria Police Officer Kristopher Babros said.

What we don't know:

The condition of the man, and his name, weren't detailed.

There's no word about what led up to the shooting.