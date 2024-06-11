Maryland woman arrested after attempted McDonald's drive-thru robberies

article

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with two separate attempted armed robberies at McDonald’s drive-thrus in Gaithersburg.

Carrie Lynn Nelson of Damascus was taken into custody following two failed robbery attempts on Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Around 3:34 p.m., officers responded to the McDonald’s in Quince Orchard Plaza after a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Investigators determined that Nelson, who was driving a gray Jeep Cherokee, pulled into the drive-thru lane with a handgun on her lap.

When the employee approached the window, Nelson motioned toward the gun and announced the robbery.

The employee quickly closed the window, and Nelson drove away.

Approximately 18 minutes later, Nelson targeted another McDonald’s on Montgomery Village Avenue. She again drove into the drive-thru, displayed a gun, and announced a robbery. The employee immediately shut the window, and Nelson left.

Shortly thereafter, officers spotted the gray Jeep Cherokee and conducted a traffic stop. Nelson was arrested without incident and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

She faces two counts of attempted armed robbery and is being held without bond.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incidents.