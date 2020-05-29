MCSO: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck in Queen Creek

Authorities say a man was hit and killed by another car while standing outside of a truck Friday morning in Queen Creek.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near Signal Butte and Riggs Roads. The man was standing outside of his work truck checking on something when he was hit and killed by another car.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was taken to a hospital.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Riggs Road has reopened in both directions between Ellsworth and Signal Butte due to the crash.