MCSO: Youngtown woman chased, forced into truck by man

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help finding a woman they believe could be in danger after she was seen on security footage being forced into a truck by a man.

MCSO says Saturday evening a woman was seen running away from a man screaming for help. The man chased the woman to an area near 111th and Grand Avenues where he forced her into a black 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The truck received minor damage on the passenger side while backing out.

The woman is described as Hispanic, 5'5" to 5'7" in height, weighing around 140 to 170 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress and sandals.

The man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white graphics and jeans.

The truck has a possible license plate of CA AE92W27.

MCSO says the woman could be in danger and to please contact them at 602-876-1011 with any information.