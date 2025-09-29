Memorial held for Valley Uber driver; teen killed in Peoria off-road crash l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 29, 2025.
From a memorial service held for a Valley Uber driver who was killed by a suspected drunk driver to a teenager who died in an off-road crash, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 29.
1. Uber driver killed by alleged drunk driver
A memorial service was held for Nicole Snell, the Uber driver killed along with her passenger in a suspected DUI crash last weekend.
2. National Coffee Day deals!
Starbucks, Dunkin’, Peet’s, and dozens of other chains are offering rewards member perks, BOGO offers, or $1 specials.
3. Teen killed in Peoria crash
A 14-year-old died in an off-road crash on Sept. 28 near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Old Carefree Highway, police said.
4. Deadly attack on churchgoers
Crews continue to sift through the rubble of what was the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after an attack during Sunday service. A church shooting and fire killed at least four people, while suspect Thomas Jacob Sanford is also dead.
5. Charlie Kirk assassination