Mesa triple stabbing suspect arrested; AZ reverses federal vaccine guidelines l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, September 18, 2025.
From a man accused of stabbing a woman and her daughters while they were asleep inside an East Valley apartment to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issuing an executive order that challenges new federal COVID-19 guidelines, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 18.
1. Triple stabbing suspect arrested
Police say 22-year-old Lowell Dorn stabbed a woman and her two daughters while they were asleep inside an apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads. Dorn is accused of attempted murder and burglary.
2. Gov. Hobbs challenging COVID-19 vaccine guidelines
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is challenging new federal COVID-19 vaccine guidelines from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., issuing an executive order that makes the vaccine available to all state residents.
3. Bank robbery arrest
A 19-year-old was arrested in Phoenix for allegedly robbing a bank inside a Cottonwood Walmart in August.
4. Deadly officer-involved shooting
A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting involving officers on Sept. 18 outside a home near 91st and Glendale Avenues. No officers were hurt.
5. Man shot by police in East Valley
A 33-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers on Sept. 18 near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue was shot and taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.
Today's weather
Happy Thursday! Wet weather is in today's forecast. As for our high temperature, we'll top out near 96 degrees.